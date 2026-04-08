KCCI demands Nobel Peace Prize for PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for the awarding of the Nobel Prize to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their ceasefire efforts between US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure in which he had threatened ‘a whole civilization will die’.

Iran said talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, whose prime minister helped mediate the ceasefire.

Donald Trump said Iran had ‌presented a ⁠10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and he expected an agreement to be “finalized and consummated” during the two-week window.

According to the KCCI, a ceasefire was made possible due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The chamber further urged the government to engage with the United States to seek a reduction in tariffs and to push for the completion of the Iran–Pakistan Gas Pipeline.

Speaking in Karachi, business leader Zubair Motiwala said that 80 per cent of investment from Pakistan to the Middle East had been transferred abroad through the State Bank of Pakistan.

He added that people are reluctant to deposit money in Roshan Pakistan Accounts due to conversion into local currency.

Zubair Motiwala also noted that the circumstances were different when Donald Trump was proposed for the Nobel Prize, adding that the current situation is not the same.