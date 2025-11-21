Nokia plans $4 billion AI investment in US

STOCKHOLM, Nov 21: Finland’s Nokia said on Friday it plans to invest $4 billion in research, development and production in the United States to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence network connectivity.

The telecom equipment maker said it was announcing the investment in collaboration with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nokia expects to invest around $3.5 billion in U.S. R&D, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to advancing the next generation of connectivity and AI technology across all facets of the network, including mobile, fixed, IP, optical, data center networking technologies, and mission-critical/defense solutions.

Nokia is committed to continuing the creation of groundbreaking technologies in the U.S., following in the footsteps of its award-winning Nokia Bell Labs headquartered in New Jersey. For over a century, the scientists and engineers at Nokia Bell Labs have pioneered technological innovations from the invention of the transistor to advancements in digital communications and now AI.

About $500 million in U.S. capital expenditures will be invested in manufacturing and research and development in U.S. states that include Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. investment plan will strengthen Nokia’s comprehensive suite of AI-optimized networking solutions, as well as its industry-leading R&D in advanced networking technologies, including automation, quantum-safe networks, semiconductor manufacturing, testing, and packaging, and state-of-the-art material sciences.

“Nokia’s $4 billion investment is another Trump administration win for America,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “Their investment in manufacturing, packaging, and R&D for optical chips means the most innovative technologies that power AI, data centers, and critical national security applications will be developed and built here in the U.S.A.”

“Nokia innovation and technologies are foundational to today’s critical network infrastructure. Our expanded investment will help strengthen the nation’s capacity to deliver greater security, productivity, and prosperity through AI-optimized connectivity at scale, while advancing the newest research and innovation that will shape the future of networking for the years to come,” said Nokia President and CEO, Justin Hotard.