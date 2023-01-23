Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

“Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.

The agreement is consistent with Nokia’s previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said.

What is 5G?

The successor to the current 4G network technology introduced commercially in 2009 promises nearly instantaneous transfers of huge amounts of data that will likely bring major changes to an array of consumer and health products.

But it will take time for the network to be extensive enough to respond the high expectations it has raised.

Consumers will not initially notice vastly faster speeds because 5G coverage will be limited to certain cities or neighbourhoods at first.

Analysts predict it will be at least a couple of years before the network’s reach will be extensive enough to let you use your 5G phone without relying on current wireless standards most of the time.

The next generation phones will be able to switch seamlessly between 4G and 5Gnetworks for more stable service.

The first advantages of 5G will be enjoyed by telecoms operators, who will be able to offer fixed high-speed internet in countries or regions where deploying fibre is expensive.

At a later stage, 5G will be able to underpin services such as augmented reality, which would allow people for example to point a smartphone camera at a football game and see superimposed player statistics.

