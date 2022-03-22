Dubai: Public transport commuters can now top their nol cards at ZOOM stores

Public transport commuters can now top their nol cards at local ZOOM stores, standalone stores and ENOC / Eppco Stores across 50 locations in Dubai.

An MOU to this effect was signed between Amani Almheiri, Director of Automated Collection Systems (ACS), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director ENOC Retail at the ENOC Pavilion at EXPO Dubai 2020.

Through the MOU the top up service will now be available across ENOC stores across the Emirate of Dubai easing convenience and accessibility as commuters would no longer have to wait in queues, which attributes to time saving at no extra cost.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, GCEO of ENOC Group said, “ENOC Group is committed to supporting the RTA in delivering exceptional services to customers across the UAE and we are honoured to partner with RTA in providing nol card top ups. Through this partnership, we look forward to providing commuters the highest levels of convenience that our ZOOM stores are well-known for.”

Amani Almheiri, Director of Automated Collection Systems (ACS) said: “With ‘People Happiness’ and ‘Smooth transport for All’ being our strategic goals, RTA always looks at various means of improving the commuter’s experience and accessibility. Offering the ‘top up’ service of nol cards at ZOOM, standalone stores and ENOC/EPPCO stores is an addition to the various other existing means which include the metro stations, Ticket Vending Machines, Top Up Machines, nol application, bank applications and the RTA website. The top up is immediate helping commuters save journey time especially since the service will be available at ZOOM stores 24/7 Currently, around 3450 TVMs are available across Dubai and with 50 more locations introduced commuting on public transport will be more convenient that ever.”

nol being a smart travel card, can also be used for groceries and shopping across various outlets, and for entering public parks and Etihad Museum.

The rollout of this solution indisputably supports Dubai’s ambition to be the smartest city in the world. This initiative also incorporates excellence and innovation, which are vital factors to fully accomplish the smart city vision.

Comments