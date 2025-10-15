Noman Ali stars as Pakistan sink South Africa in first Test

Spinner Noman Ali produced a magical spell of bowling as Pakistan thrashed South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The left-arm spinner finished up with the figures of 10-191 as South Africa was bowled out for 183 chasing a 277-run target.

He was well supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed four wickets for 33 runs.

Sajid Khan struck immediately after lunch, as he removed Senuran Muthusamy (6) to reduce South Africa to 144-6.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi finished off the proceedings by removing Kyle Verreynne, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kagiso Rabada.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the players and team management for their impressive start to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign.

Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Test Team on a remarkable victory against the World Test Champions, South Africa. 🇵🇰👏 This win reflects true teamwork and excellence across all departments. Kudos to the captain, players, coaching staff and management for their outstanding… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 15, 2025

“Pakistan has achieved a remarkable victory against the World Test Champion team, and this success is the result of teamwork and outstanding performances in all departments,” said Naqvi.

“Congratulations to the captain, players, and team management on this achievement. I hope the team continues this consistency in the second Test as well,” he added.

Earlier, the left-arm spinner broke a stubborn 73-run stand between Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton to push Pakistan four wickets from victory.

Brevis was taking the fight to the Pakistan spinners and had reached an aggressive career-best 54, with six fours and two sixes, when Noman bowled him with a sharply turning delivery.

After opener Rickleton’s dogged resistance was broken by spinner Sajid Khan just before lunch for a gritty 45, South Africa reached the break teetering at 137-6, still needing 140 more runs for victory.

Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy were both on three not out. Noman had figures of 4-69.

Pakistan struck in the first over of the day through fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who trapped Tony de Zorzi for 16 without any addition to the overnight total of 51-2.

Tristan Stubbs struggled to cope with the sharp turn and was on two when a premeditated reverse sweep off Noman safely landed in Salman Agha’s hands.

Brevis reached his second Test half-century with a six off Noman before becoming the spinner’s fourth victim.