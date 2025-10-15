Noman’s 10-fer puts Pakistan on top against South Africa

Noman Ali’s magical run in the ICC World Test Championship continues as he claimed a 10-wicket haul to put Pakistan on top in the first South Africa Test on Wednesday.

He continued to dominate in home conditions and went on to pick four wickets so far in the second innings to reduce the Proteas to 136-6, who are chasing 277 to win the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on day four.

Shaheen Afridi started the proceedings on the day by removing Tony de Zorzi for 16.

Noman then joined the action by claiming his third wicket by sending Tristan Stubbs packing just two off eight deliveries.

Dewald Brevis then joined Rickelton at the crease and steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping South Africa cross the 100-run mark at 110-4 in 38 overs.

Brevis regained confidence to register a brisk run-a-ball 54, bringing up his second Test fifty.

However, Noman struck again to dismiss him at 128-5, providing Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough.

Sajid Khan added to the pressure, removing Ryan Rickelton for 41 off 73 balls, dealing another major blow to the Proteas.

At lunch on day four, South Africa were struggling at 137-6 after 48 overs, still requiring 140 runs to win, with Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne unbeaten at the crease.