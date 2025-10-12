Nominations for KP CM election will be received today

PESHAWAR: The nomination papers for the election of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be submitted at the Speaker’s office by 3:00 PM afternoon on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held at 4:00 PM under the supervision of the Speaker KP Assembly.

A final list of candidates would be released at 5:00 PM in the evening today.

The sources said that the election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 13 by show of hands.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sohail Afridi, having a background of a student leader, as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) replacing Ali Amin Gandapur.

Sohail Afridi has led the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in the province while he is a member of the PTI’s central executive committee.

He belongs to Khyber district and is serving his first term as a member of the provincial assembly from PK-70.

The PTI abandoned the idea of a no-confidence motion against the outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, after the KP Governor House confirmed the receipt of Gandapur’s resignation.

A meeting was held in Peshawar with constitutional experts at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, where it was decided that the no-confidence motion could not be relevant after Gandapur already submitted his resignation, rendering the motion against him ineffective.

According to a statement from the KP Governor House, Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation was formally received at 2:30 PM on Saturday.

“After thorough verification and legal scrutiny, the resignation will be processed in accordance with constitutional procedures,” said the spokesperson for the Governor House.

The resignation letter, handwritten by the Gandapur, was delivered to the Governor House by chief minister’s adviser on anti-corruption Brig retired Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi. The Governor House caretaker received the resignation and provided an official acknowledgment receipt.