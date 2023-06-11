Nominations of Murtaza Wahab, Hafiz Naeem, others approved

KARACHI: The Returning Officer on Sunday conducted scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates for Karachi’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s election, ARY News reported.

The RO after scrutiny approved nomination papers of Murtaza Wahab, the People’s Party’s candidate for mayor. The RO also approved nomination of Najmi Alam, PPP’s covering candidate, for Mayor’s election.

PPP’s deputy mayor’s candidate for Karachi, Salman Murad’s nomination papers were also approved.

The RO also approved, the nomination papers of Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor election.

The election official also approved papers of other candidates of JI Saifuddin advocate, Qazi Sadruddin and Junaid Mukati.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Hafiz Naeem filed their nomination papers for mayoral election on Saturday as candidates of the PPP and Jamaat Islami at the Regional Election Commission Office.

The Returning Officer will display the final list of candidates on June 14 and the mayoral election will be held on June 15. The Returning Officer will announce the election results on June 16 whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.