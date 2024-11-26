Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Aurangzeb Farooqi

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) leader, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi over ‘violations’ of the Fourth Schedule.
According to police, Farooqi, whose name is listed in the Fourth Schedule, has been moving outside the city without notifying authorities, a mandatory requirement under the law.
Over the violations, a case was registered against him at Shah Latif Police Station.
The ATC has directed authorities to arrest Aurangzeb Farooqi and produce him in court by December 12.
The Fourth Schedule is a list of individuals under surveillance for suspected involvement in activities that could disrupt law and order. Farooqi is accused of defying the restrictions imposed upon him, leading to the legal proceedings.
Fourth Schedule
The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected to be involved in terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Section 11EE of the ATA, which states that whenever the government receives information that an individual is associated with an organisation kept under observation, it may recommend the person’s name for the Fourth Schedule.
The name of a suspect is usually placed on the Fourth Schedule for three years, but its placement can be extended if needed.