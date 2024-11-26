Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Aurangzeb Farooqi

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) leader, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi over ‘violations’ of the Fourth Schedule.

According to police, Farooqi, whose name is listed in the Fourth Schedule, has been moving outside the city without notifying authorities, a mandatory requirement under the law.

Over the violations, a case was registered against him at Shah Latif Police Station.

The ATC has directed authorities to arrest Aurangzeb Farooqi and produce him in court by December 12.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of individuals under surveillance for suspected involvement in activities that could disrupt law and order. Farooqi is accused of defying the restrictions imposed upon him, leading to the legal proceedings.

