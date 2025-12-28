Non M-Tag vehicles barred from entering Islamabad from Jan 1, 2026

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to ban the entry of vehicles without M-Tags into the federal capital from January 1, 2026, marking the next phase of Islamabad’s electronic vehicle management system.

The decision was made at the direction of the Interior Minister, with clear instructions to initiate action against non-compliant vehicles once the system becomes fully operational.

According to officials, enforcement will be carried out through automated tag readers installed at major entry points and checkpoints across the city. These readers will identify vehicles without M-Tags, enabling authorities to take action without manual inspections.

The move aims to regulate traffic flow, improve record-keeping, and ensure that vehicles entering Islamabad are properly registered in the digital system.

Currently, 16 M-Tag issuance points are operational across Islamabad, functioning daily to register vehicles and issue electronic tags.

Since the launch of the registration process on November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles have already been issued M-Tags.

Islamabad Traffic Police and district administration officials said identification of non-M-Tag vehicles will rely on technology rather than routine vehicle stoppages. Tag readers have been installed at several entry points and selected checkpoints, allowing the system to detect compliance automatically.

Briefing on the implementation plan, Irfan Memon said that once the tag readers become fully operational from January 1, enforcement action will begin against vehicles without M-Tags.

The M-Tag system is also expected to assist law enforcement by providing digital records of vehicles entering and moving within the city.

The Islamabad administration reiterated that the rule will be strictly enforced from January 1, and no exemptions will be granted to vehicles without M-Tags.