Nooh Butt wins gold in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

In a remarkable debut performance, Pakistan’s Nooh Butt has secured the Commonwealth Champion title in the 120-kilogram category at the ongoing Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in South Africa.

Butt’s impressive outing saw him claim three gold medals and one bronze, totaling 860 kilograms in the open category.

His standout achievements included gold medals in the squat and bench press categories, lifting 370 kilograms and 210 kilograms, respectively.

He also secured a bronze medal in the deadlift category with a lift of 280 kilograms.

Muhammad Noor Dastagir Butt had the honor of winning silver medal in 2017 at Gold Coast, Australia with his 389kg weight, Penag, Malaysia he got bronze medal in 2016 with his 369kg weight and in 2015 Pune, India he grabbed bronze medal with his weight 357kg.

His father won a bronze medal at the 1984 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tabriz, is a four-time gold medalist at the South Asian Games (1981, 1987, 1989, 1991) and was the Pakistani national champion from 1981-1998.

