Noor Alam Khan asks Miftah Ismail to better start selling ‘toffees’

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan has suggested Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to better start selling ‘toffees’ instead of dealing with the financial matters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Noor Alam Khan launched sharp criticism against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. He censured that Ismail failed to provide relief to the nation.

He said that the government should reduce the diesel price instead of petrol to provide relief to the masses. Khan criticised that the finance minister has no fellings for the miseries of farmers and transporters.

“The modification in diesel price impacts all commodities, increasing its rates after the hike in diesel rate. At this time, diesel for the farmers’ tractors and tubewells is expensive but petrol for elites’ cars is low-priced.”

READ: FUEL PRICES TO GO UP AS GOVT GIVES IN TO PETROLEUM DEALERS’ DEMANDS

On July 31, the federal government reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre for the first 15 days of August 2022.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the government slashed petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs12 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs8.95 per litre, while the rate of kerosene oil was gone up by Rs4.62 per litre. The new price of petrol will be Rs227.19 per litre, high-speed diesel 244.95, kerosene oil 201.07 and LSD 191.32 per litre.

According to the notification, the changes were introduced following a reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the global market.

Comments