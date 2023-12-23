Noor Alam says rejected PTI’s offer to rejoin party

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Noor Alam Khan on Saturday said he rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) offer to rejoin party, ARY News reported.

Former PTI lawmaker Noor Alam Khan has officially announced his decision to join JUI-F, expressing admiration for the leadership skills of party head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Noor Alam addressed rumors about receiving money for voting in favor of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, denying any financial involvement.

Noor Alam Khan revealed that the PDM had offered not to field any candidate against him in the upcoming general election but he did not trust any of them.

The Ex-PAC chairman lashed out at PTI, he referred to them as an “abusive brigade” and he had decided last year to not contest on PTI ticket even if he get single vote.

Furthermore, he denied any conversation with the former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa however he reluctantly went to Sindh house after his friends convinced him even though he did not want to go there.

Earlier, Former opposition leader and disgruntled PTI member Raja Riaz joined Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London.