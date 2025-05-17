Noor Bukhari blessed with a baby girl

Former film star Noor Bukhari and her husband, politician Aun Chaudhry, have been blessed with a baby girl, she announced on Saturday morning.

Taking to her Instagram handle this morning, Noor Bukhari shared the joyous arrival news of her fourth child, a baby girl, with her fans and friends, as she asked them to remember her daughter in prayers.

With a picture of the newborn’s tiny hand with hers, the celebrity shared, “Allah has blessed us with our beautiful daughter Dua Zahra. May Allah protect her from the evil eye.”

“Keep my dua in your duas,” Bukhari added.

She also added a Quranic verse, translated to, “So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny?” in the caption of her post, liked by thousands of their fans and followers, who also filled to the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple and heartfelt wishes for the newborn celebrity child.