Noor Bukhari claims someone tried to murder her

Former actor Noor Bukhari claimed there was a murder attempt against her in the past.

Noor Bukhari in an interview with a private news channel said she has always been a victim of professional jealousy. The former actor added that there have been attempts to get her killed.

Noor Bukhari claimed someone paid money to a crew member to throw light at her.

The former actor said she was saved by her father as he was in the showbiz industry and was aware of such things.

Noor Bukhari bid farewell to entertainment industry in 2017 and announced she would not appear in any drama or film. The former actor said she underwent tough phases in her life which affected her mentally and emotionally.

