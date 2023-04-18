Noor Jehan: Committee formed for taking good care of ailing elephant

Karachi administrator has formed a committee to ensure taking good care of the ailing Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant at Karachi Zoo.

The health of Noor Jehan had further deteriorated after she fell into a pond inside her enclosure.

The director Karachi Zoo said various tests including an ultrasound of Noor Jehan have been conducted, while she is being given multivitamins drip and medicines.

The position of the ailing elephant was changed today’s morning, the director said and added that reports of the tests will be shared with the team of Four Paws.

“We are in contact with the Four Paws team and doctors are working on their advice to treat Noor Jehan.”

Administrator Karachi, Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and is in contact with the experts of Four Paws via video link. The animal is being treated as per the instructions given by the experts.

