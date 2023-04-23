FIR sought into death of elephant Noor Jehan

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) advocate Imran Nazir on Sunday moved Garden police station to register a case into the death of ailing elephant Noor Jehan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea has been received by Karachi’s Garden police station against Administrator KMC and the director Karachi Zoo.

The application stated that Noor Jehan, 17-year-old African elephant died due to the ‘negligence’ of the officers and action should be taken against the officers.

On Saturday, the African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo, Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman confirmed.

The 17-year-old elephant had been lying on the ground for the past six days after reportedly falling into the pond at Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo. The incident occurred at a time when Noor Jehan was experiencing initial signs of recovery from serious health complications.

It is worth mentioning here that there were four elephants in captivity in Karachi, who are all siblings including three females and a male.

All four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.

