Noor Mukadam case: Father hopes for justice as verdict today

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad is set to announce its judgment in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case today (Thursday).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani will pronounce the verdict this afternoon at 1:30pm.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam case: Father ‘completely satisfied’ with investigation

Speaking to the media today, the victim’s father said they are waiting for the judgement to be announced in the case of the brutal murder of his daughter.

“I am hopeful that justice will be done,” Shaukat Muqakam said. “The killer and those who have committed the crime will be handed sentences.”

He said the judgement that the court will announce today will be based on justice and truth.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works staffers’ lawyer completes final arguments

On Feb 22, the court had reserved the verdict after the prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments in the case.

A 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

The prime suspect in the murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was indicted by the Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of his family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad —, and Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works were also indicted.

Comments