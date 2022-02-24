Noor Mukadam case: ‘This is the justice people of Pakistan expect’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday commended the court’s verdict of death sentence for prime suspect Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam case and said that this is the justice people of Pakistan want.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the court’s decision, the information minister said that the police and prosecution played their responsibility in the Noor Mukadam case and the court decided the matter within four months.

“This is the justice that people of Pakistan expect,” Fawad Chaudhry said and added, “We hope that institutions responsible for providing justice will fulfil expectations from them and rule of law will prevail.”

نور مقدم کیس میں پولیس اور پراسیکیوشن نے ذمہ داری پوری کی اور عدالت نے چار ماہ میں فیصلہ ۔۔۔۔ یہ ہے وہ انصاف جس کی توقع پاکستانی عوام کرتے ہیں امید ہے انصاف سے جڑے ادارے عوام کی توقعات پر پورا اتریں گے اور رول آف لاء نافذ ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 24, 2022



Other political leaders have also reacted to the court’s verdict with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz saying from his Twitter handle that the wounds Noor Mukadam’s rape and murder inflicted on the collective conscience of humanity may never heal but it is reassuring that beasts in human disguise will realise that consequences can be grave.

“Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to rape & murder but the fact that he used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to rape & murder but the fact that he used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim. This perhaps is the only crime where the victim becomes the accused. Rest in peace Noor. https://t.co/SCN7BdLAPA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 24, 2022

