Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer completes final arguments

ISLAMABAD: Prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer completed his final arguments in the Noor Mukadam murder case during today’s hearing at the sessions court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The additional sessions judge Atta Rabbani conducted the hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case today in which the counsels of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer and other accused including gardener, watchman and house-servant completed their arguments.

The counsel of three suspects, Jameel, Jan Muhammad and Iftikhar, Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti argued that his clients have no connection with the murder case and they are innocent. He sought the session court order for the acquittal of the three suspects.

Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer, Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem apprised the court that contradictory statements were recorded by the prosecution and the complainant. He said that as per the prosecution’s statement, Mukadam tried to run away after jumping off the window on July 18.

Saleem added that the complainant stated in the statement that she was not present at her home on July 19 after he returned to his residence. Zahir Jaffer had admitted his live-in relationship with Mukadam, he said.

The lawyer raised questions regarding the prosecutor to identify other people present on the crime scene besides providing a reason for not including Mukadam’s brother in the investigation. Jaffer’s lawyer said that the prosecution compiled the murder case on the basis of incidental evidence.

Saleem said that Zahir Jaffer was accused of slitting Mukadam’s throat but no fingerprint was found on the object nor alleged pistol. He added that cigarette butts of two unidentified persons were recovered from the crime scene but they were not produced before the court.

After Jaffer’s lawyer completed the final arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Therapy Works’ counsel Akram Qureshi will give arguments in the next hearing.

The murder

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

