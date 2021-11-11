Noor Mukadam murder: Court orders providing CCTV footage to accused

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court has ordered to provide CCTV footage of the crime scene to the accused persons in the Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The sessions court’s judge issued directives to provide CCTV footage of the crime scene by saving it in a USB drive to the counsels of the accused.

The directives were issued by the sessions court following the request of the investigation officer (IO) to deseal the CCTV footage.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prosecution had submitted the transcript of CCTV footage to the Islamabad court in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The transcript of CCTV footage submitted to Islamabad’s sessions’ court stated the horrible events of the murder incident of Noor by the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer.

It read that Zahir Jaffer and Noor Mukadam were seen coming out of the main gate at 2:39 am on July 19 with a bag and later they went back to the house after placing something inside the taxi. At 2:41 am, Noor Mukadam was seen running towards the main gate in fear but the watchman, Iftikhar, closed it.

The transcript further stated that Zahir Jaffer had immediately caught Noor at the main gate. He showed no mercy to Noor who was pleading with her hands together. Jaffer dragged her back inside the house.

It further stated that Noor was seen jumping from the first floor at 7:12 pm while holding a cell phone in her hand towards the main gate. However, the watchman Iftikhar and the gardener closed the door to stop her.

Zahir then ran towards Noor Mukadam after jumping from the first floor and dragged her back inside the house from the cabin besides snatching her mobile phone.

A team of Therapyworks was seen entering the house at 5:06 pm and the workers could be seen bringing out a wounded person towards the gate.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

