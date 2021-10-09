Noor Mukadam’s murder: SC to take up bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the bail plea of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, a prime suspect in the grisly murder of Noor Mukadam, on October 11, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a three-member bench to be headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial to hear the bail proceedings.

The registrar of the apex court has issued notices to the counsels of Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee for the hearing.

Parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case on October 06 moved Supreme Court for bail after the rejection of their plea from the Islamabad High Court.

Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Zakir have filed bail plea through advocate Khawaja Haris in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The decision was reserved by Justice Aamir Farooq Kiyani on September 23, which was announced in the open court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) while rejecting the bail of Zahir’s parents, had ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Read More: ZAHIR JAFFAR RAPED NOOR MUKADAM BEFORE KILLING HER, SAYS POLICE CHALLAN

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!