Noor Mukadam’s father demands death penalty for Zahir Jaffer

ISLAMABAD: The father of Noor Mukadam, Shaukat Ali Mukadam, on Saturday appeared before District and Sessions Court Islamabad and demanded capital punishment for Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Ali Mukadam recorded his statement during a hearing by District and Sessions Court Islamabad Judge Ata Rabbani.

As the hearing went underway, Noor’s father was cross-examined by Zahir’s lawyers.

Former diplomat remarked that he has appeared in court for the first time in his life and has “no personal enmity with anyone”.

“My daughter was unjustly killed” and her killer Zahir Jaffer should be handed a death sentence,” he demanded before court.

Recounting the events that occurred on July 19, Mukadam said when he along with his wife reached home, Noor was not at home and her phone was also powered off.

Shaukat told the court said he started searching for her daughter as she did not return home and her phone was also switched off.

“When Noor finally picked up her phone, she told me that she was going to Lahore with her friends for a few days and asked him to not worry,” he told the court.

During today’s hearing, Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer was not present in the court as he had contracted Covid-19. The hearing of the case was further adjourned till Jan 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

