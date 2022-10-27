Noor Zafar Khan mesmerizes fans with latest click

The latest picture posted by showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

The showbiz actor took to her account of the photo and video sharing application in the wee hours of Thursday and posted the latest picture of herself on the feed. “Damn sun!” Khan wrote in the caption of the sun-kissed click.

The now-viral picture had the stunning Noor Zafar Khan posing for a golden-hour snap in her garden. The celebrity is seen in a no-accessories look as she wore a powder blue metallic outfit by designer Asma Nizam. She had her basic tinted face makeup on in the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) The snap was showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments for the showbiz celeb.

Have a look at the comments section of the post.

Your eyes are breathtaking.❤️

Is the sun bothering you my noor? 🌹

Beautiful 😍😍

Gorgeous but it’s glow on pretty u ❤️

Dayymmm ur eyess 😍

Noor is one of the top new entrants in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed actors on Instagram with 2.7 million users in her followers list. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) Khan frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, and personal clicks with family on the gram.

