Noor Zafar Khan is a vision in bridal ensembles: See pics

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is the epitome of elegance in the bridal ensembles in the viral set of pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers with some stunning pictures flaunting exquisite bridal ensembles, probably from a fashion shoot.

“Shadi biyah (weddings),” she wrote in the caption of the three-photo gallery, featuring different bridal looks on the ever-so-beautiful Khan for the various wedding events.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.