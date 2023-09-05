Noor Zafar Khan is a vision in bridal ensembles: See pics

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is the epitome of elegance in the bridal ensembles in the viral set of pictures.
Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers with some stunning pictures flaunting exquisite bridal ensembles, probably from a fashion shoot.
“Shadi biyah (weddings),” she wrote in the caption of the three-photo gallery, featuring different bridal looks on the ever-so-beautiful Khan for the various wedding events.
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.
It should be mentioned here that Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.
Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is followed by 2.9 million users on Instagram alone, where she frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.