Noor Zafar Khan set to marry London man? Falak Shabir drops hints

Pakistan’s famed singer Falak Shabir has dropped major insights about sister-in-law Noor Zafar Khan’s wedding plans.

During an interactive ‘Ask me a question’ session on his Instagram stories on Monday, prominent singer Falak Shabir gave some fiery replies to the questions asked by Instagram users.

Falak shared a picture with his wife, leading Showbiz actor Sarah Khan from their wedding day when asked for by a social user. A follower questioned him about the wedding plans of Noor Zafar Khan, asking “Sara ki behn ki shadi kub or kahan hai?” (When and where Sarah’s sister [Noor Khan] is getting married?), to which he replied, “Larka tou London se hai lakin shadi mountains main hogi” (Groom to be is from London, however, the wedding ceremony will be held in mountains). This response has left netizens puzzled whether the statement is true or just another sarcastic remark by the celeb.

Moreover, in one of his responses, Shabir confirmed to have ‘no’ best friend in the industry. It is pertinent to mention that last year as well singer sparked rumors of Noor’s wedding with his comment on the photo and video sharing site.

Noor shared some clicks from a wedding event on her Instagram account, captioned with ”Shaadi Mubarak-who’s next?” (Happy wedding, who’s next?), and soon the doting brother-in-law left a comment on the post saying “You”. It was confirmed by her friends and YouTubers Zaid Ali and Shahveer Jaffery as well in one of the videos, that Noor wants to get married soon and is waiting for a perfect partner like her brother-in-law.

