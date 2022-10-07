Noor Zafar Khan’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Noor Zafar Khan shared her new picture and it is going viral on social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed Noor Zafar Khan, sister of fellow actor Sarah Khan and Aisha Khan, sitting on the grass and shading herself from the sun with her hand. The celebrity, who was all smiles, wore a sky blue kurta.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the image. They took to the comments section to praise the click.

“The prettiest girl named Noor”

“Cutest ever”

“Just you! My all-time fav”

“Yarrrrr Ye kitni osm ha”

“Always Queen”

“You are so haseen”

Noor Zafar Khan is followed by millions of Instagram users. She shares pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours. Earlier, she posted snaps of her photoshoots where she wore a blue outfit.

The actor has proved her mettle in acting and modelling industry both. She has worked in many successful projects and telefilms.

The celebrity also holds interactive sessions with fans on social media platforms.

Viral: Noor Zafar Khan wows fans with ethic glam

During a question and answer session, the celebrity revealed the question of when she would get married is the one she faces the most. When a fan asked her if she uses beauty treatments for her looks, she said denied it by saying she is natural.

Moreover, the actor said she has a crush on Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

