Noor Zafar Khan’s latest picture receives love on Instagram

Pakistani actor Noor Zafar Khan shared a recent picture of her on Instagram flaunting her curly hair, which went viral across social media platforms.

Young actor, Noor took to photo and video sharing app, Instagram over the past weekend to post a picture of her which sees the actor in a yellow top and monochromatic oversized sweater.

However, the 27-year-old celeb embracing her head full of curls is what garnered attention from users of the social application, “morning hair” read the caption on the click along with an emoji.

The picture shared by Noor received immense love from fans and industry pals alike, with over 150,000 hearts and lovely compliments like “my cutie” and “Beautiful ❤️”.

Earlier, she shared a dolled-up picture from her shoot, sporting a heavily embellished traditional look with sultry makeup, with the caption “No makeup look”.

Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top names in the younger generation of the Pakistani industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She started working as a model and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb is quite popular on social media with a huge following of over 2.4 million Instagram users, where she shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, and personal clicks as well.

