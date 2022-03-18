Actor Noor Zafar Khan has tied the knot? viral pictures raise questions

Aisha Khan, the sister of actors Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan, got married in presence of her close ones and its pictures and video went viral but left netizens confused as well.

At first, social media were scratching their heads when celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir wrote they were at the wedding of Sarah Khan’s sister.

It was first presumed that her sister Noor Zafar Khan was tying the knot. Then, a series of pictures and videos made rounds that saw Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan’s Khan sister, Aisha Khan, getting married.

There were pictures and videos of Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir shared on the social media application as well.

Earlier, a follower questioned asked Falak Shabir about the wedding plans of Noor Zafar Khan to which he replied the groom is from London, however, the wedding ceremony would be held in mountains.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrity sisters Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan are one of the leading stars of the showbiz industry. Their performances in different projects have the acting and innocence.

However, Aisha Khan has not been seen in the but is often pictured in her sisters’ family pictures and videos.

