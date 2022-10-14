Nooriabad bus fire: Police arrest driver, owner still at large

JAMSHORO: Police officials claimed to have arrested the bus driver of the unlucky bus that caught fire near Nooriabad on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead, ARY News reported on Friday.

A case was lodged at Nooriabad police station at the complaint of a sub-inspector in which the bus driver Imran Shaikh and the owner Noor Malik were nominated.

Following the registration of the case, police arrested the bus driver, whereas, the bus owner was still at large.

The passenger bus carrying flood affectees from Karachi to Khairpur Nathan Shah city of Sindh’s Dadu district had caught fire allegedly due to a short-circuit, leaving at least 18 people dead including nine women and nine children, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

READ: NOORIABAD BUS FIRE: BODIES OF VICTIMS MOVED TO KN SHAH

Earlier, the motorway police had said that a fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of the passenger bus near Nooriabad. “The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner.”

While taking notice, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed concerned authorities to launch an inquiry into the bus fire incident.

Comments