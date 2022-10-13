Nooriabad incident: Case registered against bus driver, owner

JAMSHORO: The Jamshoro police on Thursday arrested a case against the owner and driver of passenger bus that caught fire on the M9 motorway near Nooriabad the previous day, claiming 18 lives and injuring three others.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub Inspector (SI) Ali Asghar of the National Highways and Motorway Police at the Nooriabad police station.

The coach driver Imran Shaikh and owner Noor Malik have been booked in the FIR under sections 302, 427, 279 and 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the complainant, the bus caught fire from a short circuit.

The FIR said that the vehicle, which was taking flood victims from Karachi to Khairpur Nathan Shah, was “unfit” and “substandard”.

According to FIR, after the horrific incident, the motorway police reached the spot within five minutes while the rescue teams took 7 minutes to reach the site.

The horrific incident claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers and injured several others as a bus of flood-affectees, heading towards KN Shah from Karachi, caught fire near Nooriabad.

