Nooriabad: Three labourers die in road crash

KARACHI: Three labourers died in a horrible road crash near Nooriabad, Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting rescue sources.

The bodies have been moved to a nearby hospital by the rescue sources.

Meanwhile, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing grief on the tragic road accident extended his condolences to the heirs of the deceased labourers.

Earlier, two brothers died when the road they were digging for a water connection caved in and they were buried alive under the debris in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The sorrowful incident took place in North Nazimabad’s Block S neighbourhood during digging for laying a water pipeline in a street.

After the road caved in, two brothers were buried alive under the debris. Locals along with the rescue officials pulled out the bodies of the labourers.

