Never for iconic dances: Nora Fatehi questions categories in Bollywood award shows

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi rued the absence of dance-related categories in the number of award shows despite the integral part that iconic numbers play in most Bollywood films.

Fatehi and her energetic performances are a constant, be it Bollywood movies, music videos, award shows, concert tours or even paid gigs. Her name is not limited only to back-to-back hit dance numbers, but the diva, known for her moves, has also earned herself a spot on the judging panel of a few dance reality shows.

However, Fatehi has a complaint to make to the organizers of very many award shows regarding the absence of categories to celebrate her and other dancers, who play a pivotal part in the films with their performances.

“Some of our icons have reached that stature icons because of their dance styles, but never awarded for their iconic dances that made Bollywood what it is today. I hope that changes one day,” Fatehi said in reference to the recently-held IIFA Awards.

Fatehi added that Bollywood owes most of its global popularity to the various dance styles and iconic dance numbers which set the Indian film industry apart from others. “We have seen a variety of dance styles on the big screen, and of late, we can see more diversity in dance styles and music, which I find really cool. Let’s see that at award shows as well,” the ‘Manike’ performer hoped.

Moreover, the ‘ABCD 2’ actor also expressed her wish to do more dance films, which are not limited to the genre of competition, and has a story to tell to the audience with the backdrop of music and dance.