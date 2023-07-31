Nora Fatehi reveals the dark side of Bollywood

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, speaking about the horrors of the film industry, said she was told to date “specific actors” for publicity.

Nora Fatehi recalled the suggestions she ignored to get a footing in the Bollywood industry in an interview. The celebrity said her fame and success do not rely on other superstars.

“I was constantly told, ‘Oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR and date this actor and that actor’,” she said. “I never listened to any of that, and I’m so glad because now I make the rules, and I work on my own terms, and my success is not because of another guy next to me or another hero that I’m hanging on to. It’s on my own, and everyone else is just a plus. So I’m very proud of that.”

Nora Fatehi revealed the pieces of advice she ignored.

“A lot of things I didn’t listen to and a lot of them are the reasons why I am who I am today. One was, don’t do songs. Another one is, don’t do reality shows. Another is, you know, I remember there was this one person who, after the success of ‘Dilbar’, I was saying, ‘Alright, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let’s do here, let’s do outside. And the response I got was, ‘Okay, no, focus on one thing, that’s it’,” she said.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi recalled the days of her auditions and revealed she was made fun of and people laughed on her face over being an outsider.

She had moved from Canada to India to pursue her dreams however she was exploited by her first casting agency who refused to pay her for an ad.

The actress shared how casting directors treated outsiders like her. She said “Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don’t even know. They take our money. It’s happened to me.

“I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating,” she shared.

“There was this one casting agent who once told me, ‘We don’t need you here. Go back’. I’ll never forget that,” she added.