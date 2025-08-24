Norman Reedus, Helena Christensen’s son in trouble again – Here’s the full story

Norman Reedus, widely recognised for his role in The Walking Dead, is in the headlines after his son with Helena Christensen, Mingus Reedus, was arrested in New York City.

According to the New York Post, Norman Reedus, 55, is facing renewed public attention as Mingus Reedus, 25, was taken into custody over allegations of assault and choking his girlfriend inside their Chelsea apartment.

This case adds to a string of controversies involving Norman Reedus’ family, as the actor’s son once again faces legal scrutiny.

Mingus Reedus, whose mother is former Victoria’s Secret model Helena Christensen, was charged with obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault, with additional charges of reckless injury and harassment later added.

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen have not issued statements regarding the matter, but the arrest has placed their son in the spotlight for troubling reasons.

According to prosecutors, the incident began on Friday night when Mingus Reedus allegedly grabbed his partner by the neck with both hands and lifted her off the ground.

The situation reportedly escalated the next morning when he allegedly kicked her and pushed her to the floor. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Mingus Reedus, the only son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, appeared in court on Saturday night.

His legal team argued that the bruises sustained by the victim were unrelated to the incident and that Reedus had called 999 after the woman allegedly attempted to take sleeping pills.

The court ordered Mingus Reedus to stay away from the woman while the investigation continues. Norman Reedus, known globally for The Walking Dead, has yet to comment on the developments.

This is not the first time Norman Reedus’ son has faced legal issues. In 2021, Mingus Reedus was arrested for allegedly striking a woman during a festival, later accepting a plea deal for disorderly conduct.

Mingus Reedus is expected back in court on Tuesday as the case unfolds, keeping Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen’s family in the media spotlight once again.

In other news, in a heartbreaking incident, Diego Borella, a talented assistant director for the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, passed away at the age of 47.

The tragedy occurred during the filming of the show’s fifth season in Venice, Italy, when Borella suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed on set.

Despite efforts by medical staff to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. This devastating loss has left the Emily in Paris cast and crew in mourning, with production temporarily halted.