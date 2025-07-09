Several arrested for distributing counterfeit number plates in Karachi

KARACHI: A combined operation by the North Karachi Bilal Colony Police and the Excise Department led to the imprisonment of numerous individuals supposedly involved in distributing counterfeit motorcycle number plates, ARY News reported.



The North Karachi operation was conducted following viral social media videos highlighting free plate distribution in the area, which prompted swift action from law enforcement.

According to police sources, the main person behind the supply was identified as Faizan, who could not be taken into custody.

However, numerous others connected to the production and delivery of the plates were arrested. The Excise Department has also seized numerous plates suspected of being fake or counterfeit.

Officials claim that plates were not registered and may have been used to evade vehicle registration. The operation was executed under directives from the district administration, as part of a large-scale campaign against unauthorised vehicle customisation and illegal registrations across Karachi.

North Karachi operation triggered public protest outside the Bilal Colony police station, with citizens expressing annoyance over the sudden imposition.

Many requested they receive the fake motorcycle number plates without knowing it, trusting the distributors to be part of a government-backed program.

North Karachi operation conforms to the Sindh government’s ongoing campaign against fake number plates, tinted windows, and unauthorised vehicle accessories.

Authorities have repeated that no individual, regardless of status, will be exempted from legal accountability.

The Bilal Colony police operation is one of several recent efforts to restore order and ensure compliance with vehicle registration laws.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Chawla said that the decision to implement security-featured Ajrak number plates will not be reversed under any circumstances.

In an interview with ARY News, the minister said that the Sindh government has been issuing the security-featured number plates since 2021.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that these number plates are mandatory for all motorcycle and vehicle owners.