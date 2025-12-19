Suicide blast reported in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A suicide blast was reported in the Datta Khel town of North Waziristan, police said on Friday.

According to reports, the blast targeted the security forces’ camp. A suicide car bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a security forces’ camp on the Miran Shah Road.

The explosion was so powerful that it was heard as far as 25 kilometres away in Miran Shah city.

Law enforcement agencies, along with a large contingent of security forces, arrived at the scene. Local sources reported that security forces and police have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation.

A special bomb disposal squad also reached the site to secure the area. Rescue 1122 and medical teams were actively engaged in relief operations at the blast site.

Evidence is being collected from the scene, and investigations have commenced. The area remains under high security alert.

Earlier, 7 khwarij belonging to Indian proxy fitna al khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on December 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, ARY News reported.

As per the Pakistan military media wing, a reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Mir Ali.

During the conduct of the operation, their own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Spinwam. In the ensuing fire exchange, one more kharji was effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.