North Waziristan health workers boycott anti-polio drive

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: As many as 2,600 health workers of KP health department have announced boycott anti-polio drive in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Paramedics Association staged a protest demonstration outside Miranshah press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. The enraged protestors blocked Bannu-Miranshah road.

The health workers demanded protection for the workers performing their duties during the anti-polio drive and Shuhda Package for the martyrs.

It may be noted on June 28, two policemen and a polio worker were killed as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read more: Three killed in attack over polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

The polio team was targeted in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Following the incident, the anti-polio drive was suspended as all the polio teams were called off from the North Waziristan district.

Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel has strongly condemned the attack on polio teams and paid rich tribute to the security forces and anti-polio workers for laying their lives for the future of the nation.

Comments