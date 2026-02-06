Norway police open investigation into ex-prime minister Jagland over Epstein files

OSLO: Norway’s economic crime police unit, Oekokrim, said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into former prime minister and chairman of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Thorbjoern Jagland, on suspicion of aggravated corruption.

The decision to investigate Jagland, also a former Secretary General of the Council of Europe, was based on information revealed by newly released files related to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Oekokrim said.

“We consider there are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of chair of the Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents,” Oekokrom director Paal Loeseth said in a statement.

Jagland has not been charged with any crime and the investigation will among other things cover whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position.

The police also asked that the immunity Jagland has due to his position as a former head of an international organisation be lifted, a request acquiesced to by the Foreign Ministry.

“It is important that the facts of this case are brought to light,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

“I have therefore decided that Norway will put forward a proposal to the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers that Jagland’s immunity be revoked,” he said.

A lawyer for Thorbjoern Jagland said he welcomed police opening an investigation and that his client would contribute fully to it.

“Based on what we have found so far, we are confident of the outcome,” Anders Brosveet said in a statement to Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Nobel Committee declined to comment on the news, but added that the committee “welcome all the facts in this case”.

Jagland is one of several prominent Norwegian figures facing renewed scrutiny over their ties with Epstein. Another is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who has said she displayed poor judgment in maintaining ties after Epstein was convicted.