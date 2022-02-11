Nosheen Kazmi case: DNA report termed ‘malicious’ by LMU

LARKANA: The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (SMBBMU) Larkana has termed the publication of the DNA report of Dr Nosheen Kazmi ‘malicious’ and a bid to damage the reputation of the varsity, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Larkana medical university said in a statement that the publication of Dr Nosheen Kazmi’s DNA report by Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS) forensic laboratory was based on malicious and a bid to damage the reputation of the university.

Fresh forensic evidence has emerged, indicating that the same man is behind the deaths of the two medical students, Dr Nosheen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani at the girls’ hostel of Larkana medical university.

After the surfacing of the fresh DNA report of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, a session was held at Larkana medical university which termed its publication a bid to damage the reputation of the varsity.

The university said in a declaration that it is an illegal act to match samples of Nimrita Chandani with Dr Nosheen Kazmi without getting court orders nor any forensic laboratory has power to forward such recommendations.

The university also blamed LUMS forensic laboratory for attempting to influence the judicial inquiry of the Nosheen Kazmi death case by publishing the DNA report. It added that the publication of Dr Nosheen’s DNA report just two days after the orders of judicial inquiry into Dr Nimrita death case showed the ill-will of the forensic laboratory.

The Larkana medical university has demanded the higher authorities to include Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS) administration in the judicial inquiry.

On Sept 16, 2019, Dr Nimrita Chandani, a 25-year-old dental student at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, was found dead from her hostel room. Her death was declared a suicide.

Two years later, the body of Dr Nauhseen Kazmi, a fourth-year student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, was found from a room of the girls’ hostel. She also reportedly died by suicide.

