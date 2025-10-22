Two cops killed in attack by gunmen in Noshki, Balochistan

Noshki: Two police officers were martyred on Wednesday when unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Balochistan’s Noshki district, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near the Eastern Bypass, where armed men targeted police personnel on routine patrol duty.

Police officials confirmed that both officers died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds. The attackers managed to flee the scene following the shooting.

The bodies of the martyred officers were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation has been launched to trace the attackers.

A day earlier, Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that the province of Balochistan is the pride of Pakistan, adding that the patriotic people of the province are capable and determined, the ISPR said, ARY News reported.

Addressing participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the development measures of the federal and provincial governments being undertaken to uplift the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan through a people-centric approach.

Syed Asim Munir said that the people of Balochistan can benefit from limitless economic capabilities and he urged the youth to play their role for development and durable stability.

He said that civil society has a vital role in the progress of the youth. Indian-sponsored ‘Fitna-ul-Hind’ and ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ are propagating anti-people propaganda while they are also fueling violence, he apprised.

The COAS said that every necessary measure would be taken for the eradication of terrorist proxies.