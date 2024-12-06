Not Baba Siddique, Salman Khan was the primary target of shooters: Reports

Not Indian politician Baba Siddique but his close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was reportedly the initial target of shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, disclosed an accused.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a shocking turn of events, the arrested accused in the murder of NCP leader and former lawmaker Baba Siddique, who was gunned down by the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in October, for his alleged ties with Salman Khan, shared during an interrogation that the Bollywood superstar was the primary target, but the plan had to be changed at the last moment, due to high security around his residence.

As per the officials, the accused had done the recce of Khan’s house, when they found out about the huge police deployment for him, and also noticed that the ‘Tiger 3’ star only come out of his building in a bulletproof car. The assigned shooters realized that it was impossible to reach the actor, and hence, shifted their focus entirely towards Baba Siddique and his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

For the unversed, the three shooters of the Bishnoi gang opened fire at Baba Siddique, 66, outside his MLA son Zeeshan’s office, in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on October 12. The veteran politician was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The crime branch of Mumbai police has made 26 arrests so far in connection with the case, including alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam.

During the earlier interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had assigned him the task of shooting either Baba Siddique or his son Zeeshan – whichever target encountered first.

Anmol Bishnoi, who was recently detained in the US and lodged in a prison there, is reported to be the main conspirator of the politician’s murder and is shown as a wanted accused in the case.

Read More: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol detained in the U.S.

He reportedly provided financial support to the others involved in the probe.

It is pertinent to note here that Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra in April this year.