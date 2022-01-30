Not a party in plea against lifetime disqualification, says Tareen

MARDAN: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday said that he was not a party in a petition against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers, ARY News reported.

Tareen a estranged leader of ruling PTI was talking to mediapersons in Mardan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon has recently filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging Article 62(1)(f) of constitution, which relates to the disqualification of parliamentarians.

“The Supreme Court Bar has filed the case,” Tareen said. “The lawyers consider that the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers not based on justice,” he commented.

“In this case the opportunity of right to appeal and produce witnesses was not provided,” Tareen said.

Replying a question Jahangir Tareen said that the lawyers body did not consult with him over the matter.

In the petition against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers SCBA President stated that the top court couldn’t assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article doesn’t give right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen under Article 62(1)(f).

