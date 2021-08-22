Not responsible for Isb airport janitor sneaking in evacuee flight, FIA says

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the Sunday incident at Islamabad International Airport wherein a janitor sneaked inside a Turkey-bound special evacuee flight, the federal investigation agency (FIA) said it’s is not its failure, ARY News reported.

The sanitary worker Naimat Ullah had hidden in the praying area of the transit lounge and while enumeration of boarders, the team on the ground pointed out Naimat Ullah as per its responsibility, FIA said.

He attempted to flee the country illegally with the Afghan refugees and evacuees, the federal agency said.

He had access since he worked their in the sanitation department, FIA said, adding that he has been shifted to its anti human trafficking cell.

Islamabad airport janitor sneaks into Turkey-bound esp flight

Earlier today it was learned that a staffer in the janitorial department of Islamabad airport allegedly sneaked into a Turkey-bound special flight but his bid was cut short when another passenger indicated a stranger in the plane.

The flight wherein the janitor allegedly crept in was scheduled to transport the security personnel and international troops to Turkey, the sources inside the airport management told ARY News.

It was the Dutch personnel to indicate the presence of the suspect, Naimat Ullah, inside the flight, following which the flight captain was intimated of the matter. The flight captain summoned Airport Security Force to handle the matter.

After the ASF detained the suspect and dragged him out of the flight the flight operation was back to normalcy.