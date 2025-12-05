NotebookLM adds camera support to turn photos into sources

Google’s NotebookLM now offers an option to upload images directly to use them as sources for your documents.

Previously, NotebookLM rolled out a way to listen to Audio Overviews on the go for Android and iOS devices. Last month, the update included flashcards and quizzes that are well-suited for mobile.

The NotebookLM app now features a camera function, allowing you to use images as sources alongside text, audio, videos, websites, and files such as PDFs. This feature is accessible from the homepage and the Sources tab via a floating action button (FAB). Tapping this button opens your device’s camera interface, enabling you to add handwritten notes, whiteboards, printed handouts, infographics, and more.

Additionally, the “Add a source” option now includes a new Image button that lets you browse your local photo library, including screenshots. This update initially rolled out to the web in mid-November and is now widely available in both the Android and iOS apps. To trigger the server-side update, you may need to force stop the app.

The majority of the mobile features that Google introduced last month are now broadly available everywhere. These include quizzes, flashcards, and the option to deselect sources (accessible via a bottom-right corner dropdown on the Chat tab). However, shared chat history across sessions is not yet widely available on both Android and iOS devices.