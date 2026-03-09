NotebookLM testing auto-generated summaries and creator avatars

You may have seen discussions on social media and forums regarding the usefulness of Google’s NotebookLM. While opinions may vary, it is undeniable that this AI tool serves as a productivity booster by saving time when creating and organizing notes and documents. Users are also drawn to it due to the rapid and significant improvements Google is making to the platform.

Currently, when you create a notebook, NotebookLM automatically generates a title based on the content of the sources unless you provide one manually. This title is the only way to understand the notebook’s content before opening it. However, this approach is not the most effective, especially if you have multiple notebooks on similar topics.

According to the leaker TestingCatalog, Google is developing a new feature designed to improve the user experience in NotebookLM. This feature will allow users to either automatically generate or manually enter a summary for their notebooks. If you choose not to set a custom summary, NotebookLM will create one for you, which will update each time you open the notebook.

If you are not satisfied with the AI-generated summary, you will have the option to override it by providing your own description of the notebook. While the title gives a general idea of the notebook’s content, the summary offers additional context. This is particularly useful when you have multiple notebooks on similar topics, as the summary can help differentiate them and provide a clearer understanding of what each one contains.

Additionally, two more customization options are being tested for NotebookLM users. According to TestingCatalog, Google is working on features that allow users to set an avatar and specify the creator’s name. The avatar will be displayed on the notebook cover and the notebook title on the homepage, while the creator’s name will appear alongside the avatar.

Given that these features have been leaked, it is a strong indication that Google is likely nearing their official release. Therefore, the wait might not be long—possibly weeks, not months. While we await their arrival, there are already many distinctive ways to utilize NotebookLM.