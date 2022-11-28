Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Web Desk

Noted industrialist S M Muneer passes away

KARACHI: Renowned business tycoon and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief S M Muneer has passed away in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former KATI president Danish Khan confirmed the demise of S M Muneer.

Muneer suffered a cardiac arrest today. He was elected Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president multiple times.

Moreover, he also served as the chief of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The noted industrial was associated with the leather industry, whereas, he also served as board member in different companies and banks.

Prominent political and business personalities expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of S M Muneer.

