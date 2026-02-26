Notorious bandit with 10 million head money surrenders to law

SADIQABAD: A notorious bandit of katcha area with 10 million rupees bounty on his head surrendered along with an accomplice, a police official said.

DPO Sadiqabad Irfan Sammo has said that bandit Tanveer Indhar with Rs One Crore head money has laid down arms along with an accomplice Zafari Jhabeel.

Tanveer Indhar has been the key accused of the killing of 12 policemen and 13 civilians’, district police officer Sammo said.

The bandit has been booked in 45 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, kidnapping and terrorism, police official said.

His accomplice Zafari Jhabeel with Rs five million bounty on his head, was wanted in 38 cases of heinous crimes.

DPO said that both bandits will be produced before courts according to the law.

Earlier, on Sunday five more bandits had surrendered as a law enforcement operation continuing in the katcha area.

District Police Officer Sadiqabad, Irfan Sammo said that five bandits of Kosh gang have laid down arms. “These bandits were wanted in over dozen of cases”.

“Overall, 223 dacoits have laid down arms in the katcha area during the operation,” Irfan Sammo said.

DPO said those surrendered will be treated according to the law. “The law enforcement operation will be continued in katcha area until clearing of the outlaws and maintenance of peace in the region”.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts have surrendered during the operation.