Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens five years after fire

Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens its doors on Saturday, five-and-a-half years after it was ravaged by a devastating fire that destroyed its spire and roof and brought the entire Gothic masterpiece within minutes of collapsing.

The 860-year old medieval cathedral, a symbol of both France and Paris, has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

On the evening of April 15, 2019, Parisians who rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral’s spire and roof collapsed in the raging fire that threatened the main bell towers and the entire structure, which narrowly avoided destruction.

“The planet was shaken on that day,” French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony. “The shock of the reopening will – I believe and I want to believe – be as strong as that of the fire, but it will be a shock of hope.”

Macron, who is weakened by a deep political crisis at home, will have the chance to forget those woes when he welcomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince William and dozens of heads of state and government including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a lavish opening ceremony set to start around 7 pm (1800 GMT).

Late on Friday, Macron’s office and the Diocese of Paris said heavy winds would force the celebrations to be held entirely inside the cathedral. Macron had initially been expected to deliver a speech outside.

“I’m afraid I’ll fall to the ground when I enter because it will be very emotional,” said choir member Cecilia De Vargas, who is due to take part in the opening ceremony.

“Despite the horrible thing that happened, there’s a positive side, seeing how all the people, all the French people sought to rebuild the cathedral with such speed.”

RESTORED CATHEDRAL OPENS TO VISITORS

Thousands of expert craftspeople – from wood carpenters and stonemasons to stained glass window artists – worked around the clock for the last five years, using age-old methods to restore, repair or replace everything that was destroyed or damaged.

“Notre-Dame is more than a Parisian or French monument. It’s also a universal monument,” said historian Damien Berne.

“It’s a landmark, an emblem, a point of reference that reassures in a globalised world where everything evolves permanently,” said Berne, a member of the scientific council for the restoration of Notre-Dame.

The cathedral’s first stone was laid in 1163, and construction continued for much of the next century, with major restoration and additions made in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Victor Hugo helped make the cathedral a symbol of both Paris and France when he used it as a setting for his 1831 novel, “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame”. Quasimodo, the main character, has been portrayed in Hollywood movies, an animated Disney adaptation and in musicals.

So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world – more than 840 million euros ($882 million), according to Macron’s office – that there are still funds left over for further investment in the building.

The Catholic Church now expects the cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

If you’re lucky, you can visit on the evening of Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. but there is at first likely to be fierce competition – and long lines – to visit the cathedral.

The cathedral says that from Saturday, visitors will be able to book a free ticket online, on its website, social media or a dedicated app, to get into the building on the same day or one or two days after booking. There will also be a queue on the spot for those who want to enter without a booking.

The cathedral has also created an app to help self-guide, opens new tab visits. Groups will only get access next year – from Feb. 1 for religious groups or from June 9 for tourists with guides.