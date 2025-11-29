Nottinghamshire train accident claims life of 14-year-old boy

LONDON: A 14-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a train in Nottinghamshire, England.

The incident occurred on a railway line in the Burton Joyce area, near Nottingham. The victim, identified as Josh, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed to the location near the village’s rail station, but he succumbed.

Police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious, although an investigation is expected.

East Midlands Railway confirmed that significant delays on two routes passing through Burton Joyce were linked to the incident.

Floral tributes have since been placed at a nearby railway crossing, just a short walk from the station that links the village to the banks of the River Trent.

“Rest in peace Josh. You will be missed by many,” read one note attached to a bouquet. Another message said, “Sending all our love to your family and friends. You will always be a bright star.”

Local MP Michael Payne expressed his condolences, saying his “heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and loved ones of the 14-year-old who lost their life.”

“No family should ever have to endure such a devastating loss, and I know the whole community will share in their grief,” the Labour MP said. He also thanked first responders and requested privacy for the boy’s family during this difficult time.

“My thoughts remain with all those affected by this heartbreaking event. I know our community will keep the family in their hearts as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” he added.